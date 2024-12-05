2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse
Published December 5, 2024 03:56 PM
The Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, offers a $5 million purse.
Here’s a look at how the prize money, minus ties, pays out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas:
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$450,000
|3rd
|$300,000
|4th
|$250,000
|5th
|$225,000
|6th
|$220,000
|7th
|$215,000
|8th
|$210,000
|9th
|$205,000
|10th
|$200,000
|11th
|$195,000
|12th
|$190,000
|13th
|$185,000
|14th
|$180,000
|15th
|$175,000
|16th
|$170,000
|17th
|$165,000
|18th
|$160,000
|19th
|$155,000
|20th
|$150,000