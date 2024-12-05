 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulbha_balebagoal_v2_241205.jpg
Baleba drills Brighton level against Fulham
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse

  
Published December 5, 2024 03:56 PM

The Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, offers a $5 million purse.

Here’s a look at how the prize money, minus ties, pays out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas:

﻿Finish Prize Money
1st $1,000,000
2nd $450,000
3rd $300,000
4th $250,000
5th $225,000
6th $220,000
7th $215,000
8th $210,000
9th $205,000
10th $200,000
11th $195,000
12th $190,000
13th $185,000
14th $180,000
15th $175,000
16th $170,000
17th $165,000
18th $160,000
19th $155,000
20th $150,000