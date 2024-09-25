 Skip navigation
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 1 fourball matches at Royal Montreal

  
Published September 25, 2024 01:21 PM
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
September 24, 2024 04:22 PM
Adam Scott is looking for a dominant effort out of himself at the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup will begin Thursday at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada.

The U.S. and International teams will open with five fourball (better ball) matches. The matchups will be revealed Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Unlike in the Ryder Cup, where a blind draw is used for the lineups, the Presidents Cup employs a “snake” format to determine who will play against whom.

The captain of the defending champion (U.S.) decides who will first announce its pairing in Match 1. For example, if U.S. captain Jim Furyk decides to go first then he will reveal his opening partnership. International captain Mike Weir will then counter. Weir will then announce first in Match 2 and the process will repeat accordingly.

Following Thursday’s play, the teams will compete in five foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and then four fourballs and four foursomes in a double-session Saturday. Sunday will be 12 singles matches. The first team to reach 15 1/2 points will win the competition. If there is a 15-15 tie, the teams share the cup.