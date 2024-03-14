 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-03-14 at 1.11.52 PM.png
Lengthy drop debate plays out after Rory water ball
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
A Players first, two water balls and a 65 for Rory McIlroy in Round 1
Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar releases details, format for $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryinterview_240314.jpg
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
nbc_nas_bristolpreviewv2_240314.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-03-14 at 1.11.52 PM.png
Lengthy drop debate plays out after Rory water ball
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
A Players first, two water balls and a 65 for Rory McIlroy in Round 1
Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar releases details, format for $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryinterview_240314.jpg
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
nbc_nas_bristolpreviewv2_240314.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Hadwin launches club into lake on TPC Sawgrass’ 18th hole

  
Published March 14, 2024 02:34 PM

Adam Hadwin had fought hard to get his opening round back to level par on Thursday at The Players Championship, birdieing three of his first seven holes on the back nine.

But then TPC Sawgrass delivered a couple closing blows.

First, a rinsed tee ball and double bogey by Hadwin at the par-3 17th hole.

Second, a close call off the tee at No. 18 that influenced another water ball from Hadwin, whose chippy iron shot from 167 yards landed hard and bounded through the green and into the lake.

The latter mistake infuriated the usually calm Canadian, who took his club and swung it like a baseball bat, releasing midway through the swing and launching the club into a watery grave.

The double bogey-bogey finish left Hadwin with an opening 2-over 74, nine shots back of the lead.