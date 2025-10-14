 Skip navigation
After latest runner-up, Max Greyserman drawing comparisons to Cameron Young

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:08 PM
Highlights: PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
October 12, 2025 12:35 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.

Max Greyserman is up to No. 31 in the world ranking and can count on a return trip to the Masters next year if he stays in the top 50 over the next few months.

But this runner-up business is getting old.

Greyserman now has five runner-up finishes in his 53 starts over two years, the most recent when Xander Schauffele outlasted him at the Baycurrent Classic. Schauffele birdied the 17th hole for a two-shot lead, and Greyserman went down swinging — a 7-iron from 187 yards that stopped about 6 inches away from the cup.

“Kind of more of the same,” Greyserman said. “Feel like I executed. I did well, just didn’t play good enough.”

The PGA Tour is off this week, and the 30-year-old Greyserman might do well check in with South Florida neighbor Cameron Young.

Young, had seven runner-up finishes in three years — five of them as a rookie, when he nearly won two majors — before breaking through at the Wyndham Championship this year.

There are similarities, mainly the fact someone else has played better. Young had a Sunday scoring average of 67.5 in his six runner-up finishes (the other was in match play). Greyserman, who closed with a 65 in Japan, has a 65.8 scoring average in his five runner-up finishes.

Greyserman has earned $4,210,400 — more than half his career earnings — from those second-place finishes. That’s a mere consolation.

“I could take this a few different ways,” he said. “Another second would be one thought. Disappointed would be another thought. But on the flip side, I could say I played really well. I shot 65 on Sunday when I was tied for the lead and in the last group, so a lot of good.

“I don’t really know how to feel because I’m obviously very disappointed. But it’s the PGA Tour. You need to play exceptional on a Sunday to win a golf tournament. I played great, but I just didn’t play good enough.”