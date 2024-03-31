Alejandro Tosti, Billy Horschel move into Swing 5 for RBC Heritage

Two Florida Gators moved into position to earn spots in the RBC Heritage in three weeks.

Alejandro Tosti and Billy Horschel climbed inside the cut line for the Aon Swing 5 after notching T-2 and T-7 finishes, respectively, on Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

The top five players in aggregate FedExCup points from the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Houston and next week’s Valero Texas Open, and who are not yet exempt otherwise, get into the signature event at Harbour Town the week after the Masters. Right now, Brice Garnett (winner in PR), Erik Barnes and Chandler Phillips sit just ahead of the UF pair. Victor Perez is less than nine points behind Horschel.

Tosti’s runner-up finish, which came after he missed a birdie putt at No. 17 and bogeyed his final hole at Memorial Park, bumped him up 92 spots in the Swing 5 – and to No. 93 in FEC points for the season.

“No, I’m super happy,” Tosti said. “I dream about this, having this opportunity like today. It was of course the first one and I know that I’m going to have revenge and I’m going to be in this position many times. I mean, I don’t think that I played amazingly good. Like you said, I’ve been dealing with a lot of stuff. I have not my best tournament, for sure, but I’m really happy with the result and knowing that I can do it out there.”

The Aon Next 10, which includes mostly winners who were not top-50 finishers in points last season, looks like this through Houston:

1. Matthieu Pavon

2. Ludvig Åberg

3. Stephan Jaeger (winner in Houston)

4. Jake Knapp

5. Will Zalatoris

6. Peter Malnati

7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8. Austin Eckroat

9. Thomas Detry

10. Erik van Rooyen

Grayson Murray is No. 11, though he still qualifies for RBC Heritage as a tournament winner this season.