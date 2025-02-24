 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
UCLA-IOWA.jpg
Big Ten women’s Bracketology: Who will close out the regular season strong?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
nbc_pft_hutchinsonbettingfav_250224.jpg
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
nbc_pft_danieljones_250224.jpg
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
UCLA-IOWA.jpg
Big Ten women’s Bracketology: Who will close out the regular season strong?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
nbc_pft_hutchinsonbettingfav_250224.jpg
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
nbc_pft_danieljones_250224.jpg
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anna Nordqvist named European Solheim Cup captain, opens up about anxiety issues

  
Published February 24, 2025 08:57 AM

LONDON — Anna Nordqvist was appointed Monday as the captain of the European team for next year’s Solheim Cup in the Netherlands, and described the role as “the greatest honor you can get as a golfer.”

Europe will look to reclaim the cup after losing, 15½-12½, on U.S. soil last year. That was the Americans’ first win since 2017.

Nordqvist, a 37-year-old Swede who is a three-time major champion and still active on the Ladies European Tour, was a playing vice-captain in the 2023 and 2024 matches and has represented Europe nine times in the biggest team event in women’s golf.

She is one of the European team’s most successful players, winning the Solheim Cup five times and claiming 17 victories in her 35 matches in the events.

“Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago,” Nordqvist said. “The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup.”

In an interview with Swedish news agency TT, Nordqvist said she has been “under incredible stress for so many years” because she produces high levels of cortisol — a stress hormone — and has undergone therapy and learned trauma management to handle the issue.

“It has knocked out my entire system on the golf course, at times I could feel rather unconscious,” she was quoted as saying. “There are several tournaments I don’t even remember having played. The Solheim Cup in Spain (in 2023) is one of them. I remember a few holes here and there.”

She also said she had surgery in November after doctors discovered a large cyst and a tumor in her stomach. They turned out to be benign, but that ordeal also caused her “a great deal of anxiety,” she said.

“Today I would say that I feel very good,” Nordqvist, whose last major win was the AIG Women’s Open in 2021, told TT, “but it has taken a very long time to get here and it has been a tough journey.”

The 2026 edition will take place at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch. It will be the first time the Netherlands hosts the Solheim Cup.