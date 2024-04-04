Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Who advanced to play Augusta National
After two rounds at Champions Retreat, a cut was made in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The top 30 and ties among the 72-player field qualified to compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
All competitors will be able to play ANGC on Friday — including the Par 3 Course — with the 18-hole finale taking place on Saturday. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will begin at 10 a.m. EDT, leading into the final-round coverage on NBC at noon (click here for streams). “Live From” will also highlight Friday’s practice, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at the 35 players who made the cut:
1. Lottie Woad (-5)
T2. Gianna Clemente (-3)
T2. Maisie Filler (-3)
4. Amanda Sambach (-2)
T5. Hailey Borja (-1)
T5. Louise Rydqvist (-1)
T5. Bailey Shoemaker (-1)
T5. Mirabel Ting (-1)
T5. Jasmine Koo (-1)
T5. Ingrid Lindblad (-1)
T5. Elia Galitsky (-1)
T5. Hannah Darling (-1)
T13. Casey Weidenfeld (E)
T13. Sayaka Teraoka (E)
T13. Megha Ganne (E)
T13. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (E)
T17. Paula Martin Sampedro (+1)
T17. Hinano Muguruma (+1)
T17. Nora Sundberg (+1)
T17. Francesca Fiorellini (+1)
T21. Kajsa Arwefjäll (+2)
T21. Andrea Revuelta (+2)
T23. Carla Bernat Escuder (+3)
T23. Hailee Cooper (+3)
T23. Emilia Migliaccio (+3)
T23. Rachel Kuehn (+3)
T23. Rin Yoshida (+3)
T23. Laney Frye (+3)
T23. Asterisk Talley (+3)
T23. Lauren Kim (+3)
T23. Mamika Shinchi (+3)
T23. Farah O’Keefe (+3)
T23. Catherine Park (+3)
T23. Amari Avery (+3)
T23. Maria Jose Marin (+3)