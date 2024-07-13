 Skip navigation
Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Amundi Evian

  
Published July 13, 2024
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the LPGA Tour.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia posted seven birdies in a 4-under 67 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship.

Kyriacou was at 14 under overall after the third round on Saturday, just ahead of overnight clubhouse leader Ayaka Furue of Japan (70) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (65), who were tied for second.

“I’m just trying to stay patient. The more you play this course, the more you figure out the tips and tricks,” Kyriacou said. “I don’t think I’ve been in contention in a major before, so it’s exciting.”

The second round concluded Saturday morning after a weather threat suspended play on Friday. Furue led by two strokes entering Round 3, where she carded two bogeys, ending an impressive streak of 46 holes without one.

Coughlin, who tied for third at the Chevron Championship for her best finish at a major, had a spectacular day at Evian Resort Golf Club, recording two eagles.

“I’ve just been hitting my irons and driver extremely well, and finally rolling in some putts, too. It was a great round,” Coughlin said.

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France started her round with a triple bogey, setting a tone that she struggled to recover from. She finished with a 69 and was 11 strokes behind Kyriacou.

“I tried to forget that first hole and start over, but I admit it was a bit difficult,” Boutier said. “It’s frustrating, but that’s part of golf. I hope to have a better day tomorrow.”