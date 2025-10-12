Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8 million purse
Published October 12, 2025 08:34 AM
'Confident' Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
The Golf Central crew unpacks how Xander Schauffele could be using some residual confidence from the Ryder Cup to surge up the leaderboards during round 3 of the Baycurrent Classic on Moving Day.
Xander Schauffele captured his first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Open Championship at the Baycurrent Classic and with it, $1,314,000.
Max Greyserman, who was seeking his first-ever Tour victory, tried to keep pace with the two-time major champion but settled for second and $795,700.
Here’s how the full $8 million purse was paid out in Japan:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|$1,314,000
|2
|Max Greyserman
|$795,700
|3
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$503,700
|T4
|Takumi Kanaya
|$279,225
|T4
|Rico Hoey
|$279,225
|T4
|Alex Smalley
|$279,225
|T4
|Byeong Hun An
|$279,225
|T4
|Garrick Higgo
|$279,225
|9
|Nico Echavarria
|$213,525
|T10
|Keith Mitchell
|$177,025
|T10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$177,025
|T10
|Matt Wallace
|$177,025
|T10
|Min Woo Lee
|$177,025
|T14
|Matt McCarty
|$129,575
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|$129,575
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$129,575
|T14
|Rasmus Højgaard
|$129,575
|T18
|William Mouw
|$104,025
|T18
|Kazuki Higa
|$104,025
|T18
|Si Woo Kim
|$104,025
|T21
|Sam Ryder
|$73,608
|T21
|Kevin Yu
|$73,608
|T21
|Brian Campbell
|$73,608
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$73,608
|T21
|Sungjae Im
|$73,608
|T21
|Ren Yonezawa
|$73,608
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo
|$51,100
|T27
|Ryan Gerard
|$51,100
|T27
|Adam Scott
|$51,100
|T27
|Mac Meissner
|$51,100
|T27
|Alex Noren
|$51,100
|T27
|Sahith Theegala
|$51,100
|T33
|Kota Kaneko
|$41,610
|T33
|Aldrich Potgieter
|$41,610
|T33
|Max McGreevy
|$41,610
|T36
|Bud Cauley
|$35,496
|T36
|Sam Stevens
|$35,496
|T36
|Camilo Villegas
|$35,496
|T36
|Beau Hossler
|$35,496
|T40
|Karl Vilips
|$28,105
|T40
|Keita Nakajima
|$28,105
|T40
|Max Homa
|$28,105
|T40
|Chris Gotterup
|$28,105
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|$28,105
|T40
|Kevin Roy
|$28,105
|T46
|Isaiah Salinda
|$22,265
|T46
|Matti Schmid
|$22,265
|T48
|Eric Cole
|$19,199
|T48
|Kurt Kitayama
|$19,199
|T48
|Mark Hubbard
|$19,199
|T48
|Wyndham Clark
|$19,199
|T52
|David Lipsky
|$17,739
|T52
|Mikumu Horikawa
|$17,739
|T54
|Billy Horschel
|$17,228
|T54
|Kaito Onishi
|$17,228
|T56
|Tom Kim
|$16,790
|T56
|Taylor Moore
|$16,790
|T56
|Austin Eckroat
|$16,790
|T56
|Michael Kim
|$16,790
|T60
|Vince Whaley
|$16,352
|T60
|Taiga Semikawa
|$16,352
|T62
|Patrick Rodgers
|$15,987
|T62
|Takanori Konishi
|$15,987
|T62
|Patrick Fishburn
|$15,987
|T65
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|$15,622
|T65
|Andrew Putnam
|$15,622
|T67
|Satoshi Kodaira
|$15,403
|T67
|Taiga Kobayashi (a)
|$0
|T69
|Ryo Ishikawa
|$15,111
|T69
|Joe Highsmith
|$15,111
|T69
|Joel Dahmen
|$15,111
|T72
|Sami Välimäki
|$14,673
|T72
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$14,673
|T72
|Gary Woodland
|$14,673
|75
|Danny Walker
|$14,381
|76
|Naoto Nakanishi
|$14,235
|77
|Riki Kawamoto
|$14,089
|78
|Davis Riley
|$13,943