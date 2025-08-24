 Skip navigation
Becky Morgan wins U.S. Senior Women’s Open by six strokes

  
Published August 24, 2025 07:28 PM
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Becky Morgan of Wales ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 70 for a six-stroke victory over Juli Inkster.

Morgan finished at 7-under 285 at San Diego Country Club. The former LPGA and Ladies European Tour winner made her first start in the event after turning 50 in September.

The 65-year-old Inkster shot a 71.

Liselotte Neumann was third at even par after a 74.

Maria McBride and Corina Kelepouris, tied with Morgan for the third-round lead, each shot 78 to tie for fourth at 1 over with 2024 winnerLeta Lindley (73).

First-round leader Annika Sorenstam tied for eighth at 3 over after a 72.