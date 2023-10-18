Brooks Koepka continues to take aim at Matt Wolff during LIV team finale

DORAL, Fla. – The divide between Brooks Koepka and Smash GC teammate Matthew Wolff is beyond repair.

“I’ve tried [to help Wolff],” Koepka said at the league’s season finale. “I’ve spent the majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out. But I think it’s past its point. I’ve tried. I’ve been very open with it, and sometimes you can’t help people that don’t want help.”

In July, Koepka told Sports Illustrated that he had “basically given up” on Wolff, a criticism that Wolff later said was “heartbreaking.” The war of words continued last week at the LIV event in Saudi Arabia when Koepka told reporters, “There’s only three of us on our [four-man] team.”

Koepka did little to hide his indifference for Wolff, who has been open about his mental health struggles, on Wednesday at Doral as the league prepares for its team championship. Koepka’s Smash GC will play the HyFlyers GC on Day 1 of the match play event that features two singles matches and a foursome match.

Koepka will play HyFlyers captain Phil Mickelson and Smash GC’s Jason Kokrak will play Cameron Tringale in the other singles match. Chase Koepka, Brooks’ brother, and Wolff will play James Piot and Brendan Steele in the foursomes match.

“I feel good about my match against Phil, and as Phil should, as well,” Koepka said. “I felt like [Kokrak] was the obvious choice to put him out in singles. And Wolff, going to foursomes, I think he probably knew that that was coming. It will be interesting to see what happens.”

Chase Koepka is set to be relegated after struggling this season on LIV Golf and it seems unlikely Wolff will be back in 2024. When asked if he’s had any interaction with Wolff in recent weeks Brooks Koepka’s response was telling: “No, I don’t. We don’t have much interaction, no,” he said.