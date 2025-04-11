Cameron Smith has perfectly valid reason for playing Masters practice round in suit jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Cameron Smith turned more than few heads on Wednesday when he showed up to Augusta National for his final Masters practice wearing a navy suit jacket, complete with the logo of his LIV Golf team, Ripper GC.

Turns out, it was a bit.

Smith explained Thursday after his opening 1-under 71 – not in a blazer – that the fashion decision stemmed from a recent hang with Greyson Clothiers founder Charlie Schaefer.

“Funny story,” Smith said, “… We had a couple of beers and maybe even a couple too many beers, and we got to talking about fashion. He said, ‘It would be great if you wore a blazer at the Masters. I think it’s the place to do it,’ and I agreed to it. I’m a man of my word, so I did it.”

The announcers on “Masters on the Range” had some good fun with Smith’s attire as well, at one point breaking down the potential for the jacket to serve as a training aid.

Some extensive talk on "Masters on the Range" that Cam Smith's suit jacket could have some training-aid benefits pic.twitter.com/Mc5WMppEqK — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 9, 2025

“For how a sport coat or a blazer should feel, that one I was able to swing in pretty easy,” Smith added. “It was a bit chilly, so it kind of worked out.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a fashion guru by any standard, but I felt good in it.”