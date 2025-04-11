 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round One
Two late double bogeys send Rory McIlroy tumbling down Masters leaderboard
The Masters - Round One
Justin Rose steals the show on Day 1, leads by three shots at Masters
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025: Day 1 leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early

Cameron Smith has perfectly valid reason for playing Masters practice round in suit jacket

  
Published April 10, 2025 08:11 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Cameron Smith turned more than few heads on Wednesday when he showed up to Augusta National for his final Masters practice wearing a navy suit jacket, complete with the logo of his LIV Golf team, Ripper GC.

Turns out, it was a bit.

Smith explained Thursday after his opening 1-under 71 – not in a blazer – that the fashion decision stemmed from a recent hang with Greyson Clothiers founder Charlie Schaefer.

“Funny story,” Smith said, “… We had a couple of beers and maybe even a couple too many beers, and we got to talking about fashion. He said, ‘It would be great if you wore a blazer at the Masters. I think it’s the place to do it,’ and I agreed to it. I’m a man of my word, so I did it.”

The announcers on “Masters on the Range” had some good fun with Smith’s attire as well, at one point breaking down the potential for the jacket to serve as a training aid.

“For how a sport coat or a blazer should feel, that one I was able to swing in pretty easy,” Smith added. “It was a bit chilly, so it kind of worked out.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a fashion guru by any standard, but I felt good in it.”