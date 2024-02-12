 Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WMPO
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Taylor makes five birdies in six holes to win WM playoff
World Athletics Awards 2023
Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash, fellow athlete says

WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WMPO
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Taylor makes five birdies in six holes to win WM playoff
World Athletics Awards 2023
Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash, fellow athlete says

Charley’s consolation: Hoffman’s playoff loss still earns him Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5

  
Published February 11, 2024 08:51 PM

Charley Hoffman didn’t win the WM Phoenix Open, falling in a two-hole playoff to Nick Taylor. But there was some consolation: a spot in the next signature event.

Hoffman’s runner-up showing at TPC Scottsdale was enough to earn him a spot in the updated Aon Swing 5, which comes with an exemption into next week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Here are the five players who earned the most combined FedExCup points from the Sony Open, American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open:

1. Matthieu Pavon
2. Grayson Murray
3. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
4. Charley Hoffman
5. Kevin Yu

The PGA Tour lists the tournament winners category as a lower priority than the Swing 5, which is why Pavon and Murray qualify via this category. Following the Genesis, the Aon Next 10 comes back into play. For the first two signature events, the Tour used the FedExCup Fall standings to determine the Next 10.

Hoffman hadn’t posted a top-10 finish on Tour since the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is playing this season using a top-50-career-money exemption with a T-42 at Sony his best finish in three starts prior to this week.