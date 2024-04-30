 Skip navigation
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

  
Published April 30, 2024 09:54 AM

Jason Day returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week’s PGA Tour stop.

There is a $9.5 million purse on offer with $1.71 million going to the winner. The top 65 and ties through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will make the cut.

Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed, depending on how many players advance to the final two rounds.

FINISHEARNINGS
1$1,710,000
2$1,035,500
3$655,500
4$465,500
5$389,500
6$344,375
7$320,625
8$296,875
9$277,875
10$258,875
11$239,875
12$220,875
13$201,875
14$182,875
15$173,375
16$163,875
17$154,375
18$144,875
19$135,375
20$125,875
21$116,375
22$106,875
23$99,275
24$91,675
25$84,075
26$76,475
27$73,625
28$70,775
29$67,925
30$65,075
31$62,225
32$59,375
33$56,525
34$54,150
35$51,775
36$49,400
37$47,025
38$45,125
39$43,225
40$41,325
41$39,425
42$37,525
43$35,625
44$33,725
45$31,825
46$29,925
47$28,025
48$26,505
49$25,175
50$24,415
51$23,845
52$23,275
53$22,895
54$22,515
55$22,325
56$22,135
57$21,945
58$21,755
59$21,565
60$21,375
61$21,185
62$20,995
63$20,805
64$20,615
65$20,425