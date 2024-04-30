CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse
Jason Day returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week’s PGA Tour stop.
There is a $9.5 million purse on offer with $1.71 million going to the winner. The top 65 and ties through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will make the cut.
Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed, depending on how many players advance to the final two rounds.
|FINISH
|EARNINGS
|1
|$1,710,000
|2
|$1,035,500
|3
|$655,500
|4
|$465,500
|5
|$389,500
|6
|$344,375
|7
|$320,625
|8
|$296,875
|9
|$277,875
|10
|$258,875
|11
|$239,875
|12
|$220,875
|13
|$201,875
|14
|$182,875
|15
|$173,375
|16
|$163,875
|17
|$154,375
|18
|$144,875
|19
|$135,375
|20
|$125,875
|21
|$116,375
|22
|$106,875
|23
|$99,275
|24
|$91,675
|25
|$84,075
|26
|$76,475
|27
|$73,625
|28
|$70,775
|29
|$67,925
|30
|$65,075
|31
|$62,225
|32
|$59,375
|33
|$56,525
|34
|$54,150
|35
|$51,775
|36
|$49,400
|37
|$47,025
|38
|$45,125
|39
|$43,225
|40
|$41,325
|41
|$39,425
|42
|$37,525
|43
|$35,625
|44
|$33,725
|45
|$31,825
|46
|$29,925
|47
|$28,025
|48
|$26,505
|49
|$25,175
|50
|$24,415
|51
|$23,845
|52
|$23,275
|53
|$22,895
|54
|$22,515
|55
|$22,325
|56
|$22,135
|57
|$21,945
|58
|$21,755
|59
|$21,565
|60
|$21,375
|61
|$21,185
|62
|$20,995
|63
|$20,805
|64
|$20,615
|65
|$20,425