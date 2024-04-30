CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

Jason Day returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week’s PGA Tour stop.

There is a $9.5 million purse on offer with $1.71 million going to the winner. The top 65 and ties through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will make the cut.

Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed, depending on how many players advance to the final two rounds.