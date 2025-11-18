 Skip navigation
Closing venue, field sizes change for Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2026

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published November 18, 2025 10:42 AM
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is getting smaller and changing venues.

To adjust for previously announced eligibility changes, in which the top 20 players will graduate to the PGA Tour and Nos. 21-60 will retain full KFT status, the KFT finale will now feature a 60-player field, down from 75 players, while moving from French Lick, Indiana, to Glen Allen, Virginia, north of Richmond, where The Federal Club will serve as the host layout. Virginia’s Richmond Region will also take over for United Leasing and Finance as the presenting sponsor.

The KFT Championship will cap a 25-event schedule in 2026, down from 26 events this year.

The upcoming slate begins with back-to-back tournaments in the Bahamas (Jan. 11-14 in Paradise Island and Jan. 18-21 in Great Abaco). The regular season will culminate with the AdventHealth Championship on Aug. 20-23 in Kansas City, Missouri, which moves on the calendar to replace the Albertsons Boise Open as the final stop before the four-event KFT Finals. Boise will now be held the week before.

The first three KFT Finals venues remain unchanged, though those field sizes will be 156 players (Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation), 132 players (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship) and 100 players (Compliance Solutions Championship).

Nos. 61-100 on the final points list will earn conditional KFT membership for the next season.

Gone are tournament stops in Arlington, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; and Springfield, Missouri. But new to the 2026 schedule is the Colonial Life Charity Classic on May 14-17 in Elgin, South Carolina, and OccuNet Classic on June 11-14 in Amarillo, Texas.

Ten events will be televised on Golf Channel – both Bahamas tournaments, Club Car Championship, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Utah Championship, AdventHealth Championship and all four Finals events.