Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 UAB at Georgia
UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/aee084c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/2809x1580+0+146/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd1%2F7d%2Ffb75dd634620b7d8fdc5b16887b0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247970609
Jeeno Thitikul leads Nelly Korda by six in bid for CME Group Tour Champ., title defense
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7db93d8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3408x1917+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F6d%2F7a%2F1e1613694b7080456304c0d3803f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247977092
Patrick Rodgers, Michael Thorbjornsen eye breakthrough at RSM; one former Card has stared much longer
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_cfb_nd4tds_251122.jpg
Notre Dame opens with four TDs in eight minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CME Group Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 22, 2025 06:01 PM
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
November 22, 2025 01:15 PM
Mel Reid explores the par-5 17th at Tiburón Golf Club, sharing why it could create drama at the CME Group Tour Championship and previewing how top golfers like Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul may approach the hole this weekend.

The LPGA season comes to an official end Sunday in Naples, Florida, with someone claiming a $4 million first-place prize.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is the front-runner to, again, win the CME Group Tour Championship. The defending champ leads by six shots over Nelly Korda and Pajaree Anannarukarn entering the final round.

NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app will showcase the conclusion at Tiburon Golf Club, beginning at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings: