CME Group Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Published November 22, 2025 06:01 PM
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
Mel Reid explores the par-5 17th at Tiburón Golf Club, sharing why it could create drama at the CME Group Tour Championship and previewing how top golfers like Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul may approach the hole this weekend.
The LPGA season comes to an official end Sunday in Naples, Florida, with someone claiming a $4 million first-place prize.
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is the front-runner to, again, win the CME Group Tour Championship. The defending champ leads by six shots over Nelly Korda and Pajaree Anannarukarn entering the final round.
NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app will showcase the conclusion at Tiburon Golf Club, beginning at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings:
R4 Pairings️♀️@LPGA | @CMEGroupLPGA pic.twitter.com/fOaMBD7IUn
— LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) November 22, 2025