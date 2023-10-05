College Golf Talk: Hogan winner Cole Sherwood – world travelers, master chef, former problem child

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine recap a busy week of elite tournaments, including the Blessings Intercollegiate, Windy City Collegiate and Ben Hogan Collegiate, where Vanderbilt senior Cole Sherwood won in a playoff to earn a PGA Tour exemption.

Then Brentley caps the show by sitting down with Sherwood himself, discussing his winning golf, Vandy’s loaded team, his world travels, taco expertise and growing up as a self-described problem child.