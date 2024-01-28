 Skip navigation
Eagle-birdie finish gives Nelly Korda four-shot lead in hometown event

  
Published January 27, 2024 08:51 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. — Hometown favorite Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 68 with an eagle-birdie finish Saturday to take a four-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Bradenton Country Club, Korda rebounded with the late flurry after making consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 in 10-15 mph wind with the temperature in the upper 70s.

“I’m actually kind of taken back with how much support I’ve been getting this week,” Korda said. “Being in Florida I always get a lot of support, but hometown, it’s crazy. I was born just in the hospital just down the road from here. It’s been nice seeing friends and family come out ... feeling the support.”

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner was 13 under.

“It’s a confidence boost knowing I can climb up the leaderboard and contend and stay in contention,” Korda said. “Definitely didn’t have the great start today.”

Coming off a victory in the Tournament of Champions, Lydia Ko was tied for second after a 69. Megan Khang (66) and Ayaka Furue (69) also were 9 under.

“It was really windy,” said Ko, a victory short of entering the LPGA Hall of Fame. “It was almost as windy as the peak of the first day. It didn’t really die down until we were pretty much on the last hole.”