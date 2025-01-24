Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the third round
The Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round (it’s a Wednesday-Saturday event for the PGA Tour). Click here for how to watch.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:35 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sami Valimaki
K.H. Lee
Maverick McNealy
|12:35 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Antoine Rozner
Ryan Gerard
Matteo Manassero
|12:46 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
Isaiah Salinda
|12:46 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Luke List
|12:57 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Zach Johnson
Andrew Putnam
Lee Hodges
|12:57 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Taylor Pendrith
Brandt Snedeker
Adam Schenk
|1:08 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Matti Schmid
|1:08 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jackson Koivun
Kevin Tway
Max Greyserman
|1:19 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Luke Clanton
Noah Goodwin
Aldrich Potgieter
|1:19 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chad Ramey
Vince Whaley
Keegan Bradley
|1:30 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Andrew Novak
Greyson Sigg
Jhonattan Vegas
|1:30 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Sahith Theegala
Jake Knapp
Frankie Capan III
|1:41 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ricky Castillo
Norman Xiong
Sam Stevens
|1:41 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Danny Willett
Chandler Phillips
Chan Kim
|1:52 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Thomas Detry
Jackson Suber
Patrick Rodgers
|1:52 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Vincent Norrman
Taylor Moore
Kevin Streelman
|2:03 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Kris Ventura
Joel Dahmen
Will Gordon
|2:03 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Charley Hoffman
Sam Ryder
Mac Meissner
|2:14 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Eric Cole
Wesley Bryan
Harris English
|2:14 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Cristobal Del Solar
|2:25 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Hayden Springer
Chris Gotterup
Sungjae Im
|2:25 PM
EST
10
(SC)
J.J. Spaun
John Pak
|2:36 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Lanto Griffin
Ludvig Åberg
Danny Walker
|2:36 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Steven Fisk
William Mouw