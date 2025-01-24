 Skip navigation
Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the third round

  
Published January 24, 2025 12:20 PM

The Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round (it’s a Wednesday-Saturday event for the PGA Tour). Click here for how to watch.

Time
TeePlayers
12:35 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sami Valimaki

K.H. Lee

Maverick McNealy

12:35 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Antoine Rozner

Ryan Gerard

Matteo Manassero

12:46 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

Isaiah Salinda

12:46 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Luke List

12:57 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Zach Johnson

Andrew Putnam

Lee Hodges

12:57 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Taylor Pendrith

Brandt Snedeker

Adam Schenk

1:08 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Matti Schmid

1:08 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jackson Koivun
(a)

Kevin Tway

Max Greyserman

1:19 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Luke Clanton
(a)

Noah Goodwin

Aldrich Potgieter

1:19 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chad Ramey

Vince Whaley

Keegan Bradley

1:30 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Andrew Novak

Greyson Sigg

Jhonattan Vegas

1:30 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Sahith Theegala

Jake Knapp

Frankie Capan III

1:41 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ricky Castillo

Norman Xiong

Sam Stevens

1:41 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Danny Willett

Chandler Phillips

Chan Kim

1:52 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Thomas Detry

Jackson Suber

Patrick Rodgers

1:52 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Vincent Norrman

Taylor Moore

Kevin Streelman

2:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Kris Ventura

Joel Dahmen

Will Gordon

2:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Charley Hoffman

Sam Ryder

Mac Meissner

2:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Eric Cole

Wesley Bryan

Harris English

2:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Cristobal Del Solar

2:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Hayden Springer

Chris Gotterup

Sungjae Im

2:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

J.J. Spaun

John Pak

2:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Ludvig Åberg

Danny Walker

2:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Steven Fisk

William Mouw