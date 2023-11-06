FedExCup Fall update: No win for Matt Kuchar, but big Next 10 move

The FedExCup Fall hadn’t played out to expectations over the first four tournaments. While Luke List won the second event of the series to secure his 2024 playing privileges, established stars Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa won the other three.

The fall was supposed to see more rewards for those who hadn’t yet secured their Tour cards for next year and for those looking to get into early-season signature events.

The World Wide Technology Championship, however, played out accordingly.

Winner Erik van Rooyen moved from No. 125 in FEC points to 63rd (gaining a two-year Tour exemption with his trophy).

The top 125 after the two remaining fall events will earn Tour cards for next season. Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024. Meanwhile, Nos. 51-60 will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18).

Matt Kuchar pretty much locked up one of those signature spots. Though he didn’t end his winless drought on Tour, which dates to January 2019, his tie for second moved him up 14 spots to No. 51.

Fellow T-2 Camilo Villegas still has some work to do to get full status in ’24, but he did move up 76 spots to No. 147.

The remaining fall slate:



Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with two fall tournaments remaining:

Current Next 10

51. Beau Hossler

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Mackenzie Hughes

54. Taylor Montgomery

55. Nick Hardy

56. Ben Griffin

57. J.J. Spaun

58. Alex Smalley

59. Sam Ryder, +13.037

60. Stephan Jaeger

---

61. Luke List, -16.597

62. Thomas Detry

63. Erik van Rooyen

64. Mark Hubbard

65. Davis Riley

Current top 125 bubble

120. Ben Martin

121. Henrik Norlander

122. Peter Malnati

123. Andrew Novak

124. Maverick McNealy, +30.655

125. C.T. Pan

---

126. Patton Kizzire, -18

127. Marty Dou

128. Cameron Champ

129. MJ Daffue

130. Austin Smotherman

Notable movement

Sam Ryder

Movement: +4 (No. 63 to No. 59)

What it means: Thanks to a tie for 10th, the Ryder Cupper is now inside the number for the Next 10.

Luke List

Movement: -2 (No. 59 to No. 61)

What it means: While his status is secure for a couple of years, List was bounced out of the top 60 after a T-45.

Doug Ghim

Movement: +6 (No. 123 to No. 117)

What it means: With a tie for 15th in Mexico, Ghim gets closer to locking up his 2024 Tour card.

Ryan Palmer

Movement: +20 (No. 156 to No. 136)

What it means: Huge step for Palmer in a bid to keep his card. A tie for fifth at least locks up conditional status (though, there is still time for more).