FedExCup Fall update: No win for Matt Kuchar, but big Next 10 move
The FedExCup Fall hadn’t played out to expectations over the first four tournaments. While Luke List won the second event of the series to secure his 2024 playing privileges, established stars Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa won the other three.
The fall was supposed to see more rewards for those who hadn’t yet secured their Tour cards for next year and for those looking to get into early-season signature events.
The World Wide Technology Championship, however, played out accordingly.
Winner Erik van Rooyen moved from No. 125 in FEC points to 63rd (gaining a two-year Tour exemption with his trophy).
The top 125 after the two remaining fall events will earn Tour cards for next season. Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024. Meanwhile, Nos. 51-60 will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18).
Matt Kuchar pretty much locked up one of those signature spots. Though he didn’t end his winless drought on Tour, which dates to January 2019, his tie for second moved him up 14 spots to No. 51.
Fellow T-2 Camilo Villegas still has some work to do to get full status in ’24, but he did move up 76 spots to No. 147.
The remaining fall slate:
- Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with two fall tournaments remaining:
Current Next 10
51. Beau Hossler
52. Matt Kuchar
53. Mackenzie Hughes
54. Taylor Montgomery
55. Nick Hardy
56. Ben Griffin
57. J.J. Spaun
58. Alex Smalley
59. Sam Ryder, +13.037
60. Stephan Jaeger
---
61. Luke List, -16.597
62. Thomas Detry
63. Erik van Rooyen
64. Mark Hubbard
65. Davis Riley
Current top 125 bubble
120. Ben Martin
121. Henrik Norlander
122. Peter Malnati
123. Andrew Novak
124. Maverick McNealy, +30.655
125. C.T. Pan
---
126. Patton Kizzire, -18
127. Marty Dou
128. Cameron Champ
129. MJ Daffue
130. Austin Smotherman
Notable movement
Sam Ryder
Movement: +4 (No. 63 to No. 59)
What it means: Thanks to a tie for 10th, the Ryder Cupper is now inside the number for the Next 10.
Luke List
Movement: -2 (No. 59 to No. 61)
What it means: While his status is secure for a couple of years, List was bounced out of the top 60 after a T-45.
Doug Ghim
Movement: +6 (No. 123 to No. 117)
What it means: With a tie for 15th in Mexico, Ghim gets closer to locking up his 2024 Tour card.
Ryan Palmer
Movement: +20 (No. 156 to No. 136)
What it means: Huge step for Palmer in a bid to keep his card. A tie for fifth at least locks up conditional status (though, there is still time for more).