Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines

The top players in the world are at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season.

Scottie Scheffler, who did not compete at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was also contested on the South Course three weeks ago, is the early betting favorite, according to DraftKings.

But is he the best bet?

NBCSports.com betting expert Brad Thomas offers up a couple of potential winners to consider:

Justin Thomas: +2000

With a change to Torrey Pines (South) for this year’s Genesis Invitational, Thomas becomes more appealing in the outright betting market. With the rough grown out from the Famers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines will play long and mean this week. Golfers will get rewarded for length but will be demanded to hit fairways. With thick rough, high club-head speed becomes another important element in selecting the ideal player. Given Torrey Pines’ length and more demanding conditions, hitting greens for distance becomes challenging. Great skills around the greens will be crucial. Thomas checks all of those boxes. If the conditions are anything like the 2021 U.S. Open, Thomas should do well this week. Despite having a terrible Sunday, he gained +7.1 strokes to the field that week.

Daniel Berger: +10000

Berger said he is finally healthy, which shows on the course. His T-2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open was impressive, especially after he missed the cut on this very course at the previous event. If we get a healthy Berger, he could shine here. His T-7 finish in the 2021 US Open shows that he can hang on a tough Torrey Pines. He’s a great ball striker who knows how to mitigate damage.

Genesis Invitational odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):