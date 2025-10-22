Golf Channel bringing back ‘Big Break’ series in 2026

Golf Channel is bringing back “Big Break.”

The groundbreaking golf reality TV series that ran for a record 23 seasons, from 2003 to 2015, is set to return in August 2026 in partnership with Good Good Golf, the influencer brand that has nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 24th season will be called, “Big Break x Good Good,” and will take place at Horseshoe Bay Resort west of Austin, Texas. The series winner will receive a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s Good Good Championship, to be held next November at Omni Barton Creek in Austin. Good Good Golf was announced as the tournament’s title sponsor on Monday.

Good Good members Brad Dalke, the 2016 U.S. Amateur runner-up who helped Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAA team title, and Sean Walsh, a Gonzaga alum, will be two of the 12 competitors in the new “Big Break” season. The remaining contestants will be selected at a later date, with details on how to apply coming soon.

Former “Big Break” runner-up and Golf Channel personality Blair O’Neal will serve as co-host alongside Good Good’s Matt Scharff, while Good Good’s Garrett Clark and Bubbie Broders will be non-playing team captains. Executive producers Chris Graham and Kevin Schultz will lead production; Graham was a longtime producer during the “Big Break” original run.

“Bringing back ‘Big Break’ in partnership with Good Good Golf is as good as it gets,” said Tom Knapp, EVP and general manager, Golf Channel. “‘Big Break’ is a Golf Channel institution which defined golf reality entertainment for 23 seasons. Good Good Golf is creating today’s version of golf entertainment and has redefined what ‘reality’ content really is. These two golf contents brands will be a very powerful combination.”

“Big Break” alumni include PGA Tour winners Tony Finau, Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Richy Werenski and Tommy Gainey.