 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tiger going forward; rolling back the ball

  
Published December 4, 2023 03:03 PM

After getting a first-hand look at Tiger Woods upon his return, is Rex Hoggard as optimistic about Woods’ future as the man himself?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner reveal if their opinions on Tiger’s future have changes after watching him play four rounds at the Hero World Challenge.

They also discuss who should be the PGA Tour Player of the Year: Scottie Scheffler (who won the Hero) or Jon Rahm?

And then there is the big news in the game: the reported golf-ball rollback. Is there really a distance problem in the game? Should there be bifurcation? How will this effect pros and ams?

Rex and Lav take a deep dive and also discuss the PGA Tour’s future — from the stars to the middle class — as more memos and petitions make the rounds. Listen above.