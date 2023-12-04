Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler lead PGA Tour Player of the Year nominees

Masters champion Jon Rahm and Players winner Scottie Scheffler pace this year’s nominees for PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Five players are on the ballot, with FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, two-time winner Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark rounding out the nominees.

Rahm won a Tour-high four times, including at Augusta National, during a season that included 10 top-10 finishes. He won all of his events in the first four months of the season and finished 18th in the FedExCup.

Scheffler didn’t record an official victory after The Players, but he earned a Tour-best 17 top-10s in 23 starts and led the Tour in scoring average (68.6).

Hovland recorded a career-best three victories this season, including in the final two events to claim the FedExCup for the first time. McIlroy and Clark each won two events, with the latter claiming his first career victory in a signature event at Quail Hollow and then following it up a month later with his breakthrough at the U.S. Open.

The Rookie of the Year race will seemingly come down to Ludvig Åberg and Eric Cole, two newcomers with varying backgrounds.

Åberg graduated from Texas Tech last summer and made an immediate impact, earning a spot on the European Ryder Cup team and then securing his first victory at the RSM Classic, in the final event of the fall. The 35-year-old Cole, meanwhile, played in 37 events and twice finished runner-up, eventually placing 43rd in the FedExCup race.

Nico Echavvaria and Vincent Norrman, who won the Puerto Rico Open and Barracuda Championship, respectively, are also up for top rookie honors.

Voting for both awards ends on Dec. 15. The winners will be announced in early January at The Sentry, the first event of the new season.