Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who holds the power?

  
Published December 13, 2023 12:24 PM

The clock is winding down quickly as the Dec. 31 deadline for the PGA Tour and PIF to strike a definitive deal looms.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss the latest developments, which includes the Tour announcing a decision to work with a private-equity firm as well as Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly meeting this week with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Meanwhile, the Tour rank-and-file are hiring lawyers, Rory McIlroy is spouting off on social media, Tiger Woods — and Charlie! — are back at the PNC Championship, and, also back — PGA Tour Q-School. Check out what Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have to say, in the podcast above or watch below: