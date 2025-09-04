Good Good Golf - King of the Mountain: Field, format and how to watch

Good Good Golf is in Chicago for its latest event, a team-style knockout challenge at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

Here’s your need-to-know information Thursday’s competition.

How to watch

Golf Channel coverage begins live at 4 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the stream.

Tournament format

Bracket challenge featuring 16 creators/celebrities. Teams compete in scramble stroke-play matches — win and advance, lose and go home. The last team standing takes the crown.

First round, all 8 teams: 2 holes, tie decided by chip off

Second round, remaining 4 teams: 3 holes, tie decided by chip off

Final match: 4 holes, tie decided by sudden death playoff on 18th hole

Teams in the field

Garrett Clark/ Paige Spiranac

Brad Dalke/ Tania Tare

Matt Scharff/ Cailyn Henderson

Malosi Togisala/ Hailey Ostrom

Stephen Castaneda/ Savannah Carlson

Sean Walsh/ Sara Winter

Tom Broders/ Alexis Miestowski

John McCarthy/ Marissa Wenzler

Prize money

The winning team gets $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.