Good Good Golf - King of the Mountain: Field, format and how to watch

  
Published September 4, 2025 08:37 AM
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
September 3, 2025 10:46 AM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard preview the "Golf Channel Games," where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will lead teams in a rapid-fire, team golf competition in December at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Good Good Golf is in Chicago for its latest event, a team-style knockout challenge at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

Here’s your need-to-know information Thursday’s competition.

How to watch

Golf Channel coverage begins live at 4 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the stream.

Tournament format

Bracket challenge featuring 16 creators/celebrities. Teams compete in scramble stroke-play matches — win and advance, lose and go home. The last team standing takes the crown.

  • First round, all 8 teams: 2 holes, tie decided by chip off
  • Second round, remaining 4 teams: 3 holes, tie decided by chip off
  • Final match: 4 holes, tie decided by sudden death playoff on 18th hole

Teams in the field

  • Garrett Clark/ Paige Spiranac
  • Brad Dalke/ Tania Tare
  • Matt Scharff/ Cailyn Henderson
  • Malosi Togisala/ Hailey Ostrom
  • Stephen Castaneda/ Savannah Carlson
  • Sean Walsh/ Sara Winter
  • Tom Broders/ Alexis Miestowski
  • John McCarthy/ Marissa Wenzler
gg_mountain.jpeg

Prize money

The winning team gets $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.