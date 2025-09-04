Good Good Golf - King of the Mountain: Field, format and how to watch
Published September 4, 2025 08:37 AM
Good Good Golf is in Chicago for its latest event, a team-style knockout challenge at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.
Here’s your need-to-know information Thursday’s competition.
How to watch
Golf Channel coverage begins live at 4 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the stream.
Tournament format
Bracket challenge featuring 16 creators/celebrities. Teams compete in scramble stroke-play matches — win and advance, lose and go home. The last team standing takes the crown.
- First round, all 8 teams: 2 holes, tie decided by chip off
- Second round, remaining 4 teams: 3 holes, tie decided by chip off
- Final match: 4 holes, tie decided by sudden death playoff on 18th hole
Teams in the field
- Garrett Clark/ Paige Spiranac
- Brad Dalke/ Tania Tare
- Matt Scharff/ Cailyn Henderson
- Malosi Togisala/ Hailey Ostrom
- Stephen Castaneda/ Savannah Carlson
- Sean Walsh/ Sara Winter
- Tom Broders/ Alexis Miestowski
- John McCarthy/ Marissa Wenzler
Prize money
The winning team gets $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.