Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup

A spectator stand at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, home of last week’s Ryder Cup, has burst into flames.

Images posted to social media show the fire producing heavy black smoke clouds, which can be seen from miles away. The fire began just after 5 p.m. local time and five firefighter teams arrived at the scene. The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

More footage of the fire generated inside the hospitality tend near the 18th hole at Marco Simone. Hope everyone is safe #rydercup pic.twitter.com/Ile6Of5maD — Marco Agosta (@marcoagosta52) October 5, 2023

Ryder Cup Europe released the following statement about the incident:

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon. Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07 local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, nearby residents may be asked to vacate the area due to unbreathable air.

Last week, Marco Simone hosted Italy’s first-ever Ryder Cup and over 200,000 fans attended the biennial event. Team Europe emerged victorious over Team USA, 16.5-11.5.