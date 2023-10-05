 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fitz.jpg
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fitz.jpg
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup

  
Published October 5, 2023 02:45 PM
Ryder Cup 2023

Crowd attend the Foursome matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Rome, (Italy), September 29th, 2023. (Photo by Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A spectator stand at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, home of last week’s Ryder Cup, has burst into flames.

Images posted to social media show the fire producing heavy black smoke clouds, which can be seen from miles away. The fire began just after 5 p.m. local time and five firefighter teams arrived at the scene. The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

Ryder Cup Europe released the following statement about the incident:

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon. Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07 local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, nearby residents may be asked to vacate the area due to unbreathable air.

Last week, Marco Simone hosted Italy’s first-ever Ryder Cup and over 200,000 fans attended the biennial event. Team Europe emerged victorious over Team USA, 16.5-11.5.