Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown: Format, team rosters, TV schedule, info

The LPGA’s team match-play competition, the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, will take place this week at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, South Korea.

This is the fifth edition of the eight-team, 32-player event, which begins Thursday and will be contested over four days.

Thailand is the defending champion, beating runner-up Australia two years ago at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. South Korea (2018), U.S. (2016) and Spain (2014) are the other past winners.

New this year is the addition of a World team, which will include the top four players in the Rolex Rankings not on a qualifying team – Canada’s Brooke Henderson, England’s Charley Hull, Taiwan’s Wei-Ling Hsu and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

Here is everything you need to know about this week’s competition:

Format

The first three days will feature pool play and four-ball matches before the top two teams in each pool advance to a four-team knockout stage initially pitting the winners of each pool against the runners-up with matchups consisting of two singles matches and one foursomes match. There will be a third-place match in addition to the final on Sunday afternoon local time (South Korea is 13 hours ahead of ET).

In pool play, matchups will feature two four-ball matches; teams will receive one point for a win and a half-point for a tie.

All matches will scheduled for 18 holes with extra holes only used in knockout stage.

Tiebreakers

If two teams are tied for first after pool play, the following methods will be used, in order:

1. Head-to-head result between the two teams

2. Total number of matches won

3. Higher seed

If three or more countries are tied for first, or two or more are tied for second, a playoff will be used – for two teams: sudden-death, four-ball match play with two players per team; for more than two teams: sudden-death, four-ball stroke play with two players per team.

Pool assignments

Note that seedings were locked in on Aug. 4 before several withdrawals.

POOL A

1. U.S.

4. Australia

5. Thailand

8. China

POOL B

2. Japan

3. South Korea

6. Sweden

7. World

TV schedule

WEDNESDAY

10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

THURSDAY

10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

FRIDAY

10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

SUNDAY

Midnight-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Match schedule

Pool play matches will start from 8:15 p.m.-10 p.m. ET.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Pool A: U.S. vs. China

Pool A: Australia vs. Thailand

Pool B: Japan vs. World

Pool B: South Korea vs. Sweden

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Pool A: U.S. vs. Thailand

Pool A: Australia vs. China

Pool B: Japan vs. Sweden

Pool B: South Korea vs. World

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Pool A: U.S. vs. Australia

Pool A: Thailand vs. China

Pool B: Japan vs. South Korea

Pool B: Sweden vs. World

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Semifinal – Pool A winner vs. Pool B runner-up, 6 p.m.-6:20 p.m.

Semifinal – Pool B winner vs. Pool A runner-up, 6 p.m.-6:20 p.m.

Final – Semifinal winners, midnight-12:20 a.m.

Third-place match – Semifinal losers, midnight-12:20 a.m. (off No. 10)

Team rosters

Here are the four-player rosters with player’s Rolex Ranking listed in parentheses.

U.S.

Angel Yin (10)

Lauren Coughlin (16)

Yealimi Noh (28)

Lilia Vu (33)

Japan

Miyu Yamashita (6)

Mao Saigo (9)

Rio Takeda (12)

Ayaka Furue (23)

South Korea

Hyo Joo Kim (8)

Haeran Ryu (14)

Hye-Jin Choi (21)

Jin Young Ko (22)

Australia

Minjee Lee (3)

Hannah Green (18)

Grace Kim (26)

Steph Kyriacou (42)

Thailand

Jeeno Thitikul (1)

Chanettee Wannasaen (45)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (85)

Jasmine Suwannapura (141)

Sweden

Maja Stark (15)

Madelene Sagstrom (40)

Ingrid Lindblad (50)

Linn Grant (52)

World

Lydia Ko (4)

Charley Hull (5)

Brooke Henderson (25)

Wei-Ling Hsu (96)

China

Ruoning Yin (7)

Weiwei Zhang

Yan Liu (104)

Ruixin Liu (120)

Withdrawals

Nelly Korda (U.S.), Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) and Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) have all withdrawn since the initial team announcements on Aug. 4. Korda cited injury when she withdrew earlier this month. As noted previously, the team seedings did not change.

Not qualified

England, Taiwan and Spain are the previous International Crown qualifiers who did not make the eight-team field this year. England and Taiwan each competed in three of the previous four editions while Spain hasn’t made the field since winning in 2014. England and Taiwan are represented on the World team this year, though.

The highest-ranked players not qualified, aside from the WDs, are England’s Lottie Woad (11), South Korea’s Sei Young Kim (13), France’s Celine Boutier (19) and American Andrea Lee (20).