 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Fiona O’Keeffe wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in marathon debut
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Clash at Coliseum moves to Saturday night

Top Clips

nbc_horse_swalesskates_240203.jpg
Frankie’s Empire gets the upset at Swale Stakes
oly_ssm1500_stolzwin_240203.jpg
Stolz victorious again in Quebec World Cup 1500m
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240203.jpg
Jett reflects on first-ever 450 heat win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Fiona O’Keeffe wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in marathon debut
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Clash at Coliseum moves to Saturday night

Top Clips

nbc_horse_swalesskates_240203.jpg
Frankie’s Empire gets the upset at Swale Stakes
oly_ssm1500_stolzwin_240203.jpg
Stolz victorious again in Quebec World Cup 1500m
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240203.jpg
Jett reflects on first-ever 450 heat win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Highlights: Wyndham Clark flirts with 59, still breaks Pebble Beach’s competitive course record

  
Published February 3, 2024 05:01 PM

There’s new men’s competitive course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Wyndham Clark birdied Pebble’s par-5 18th hole to put the finishing touches on a 12-under 60 during Saturday’s third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The previous men’s record was 61, carded at the 2017 Carmel Cup, a fall college event, by then Texas Tech golfer Hurly Long. Rose Zhang holds the women’s low score of 63, also shot at the Carmel Cup, in 2022 after the event switched from hosting men to women. The previous Pro-Am record was 62.

Clark opened up his scoring with a 40-foot eagle make on the par-5 second hole. He added a birdie from 10 feet at No. 4 before recording his second eagle of the day, at the par-4 sixth, where he canned a 42-footer.

Five straight birdies followed, at Nos. 7-11. He stuffed his tee ball to 3 feet at the par-3 seventh, and then capped his front nine by draining putts of 30 feet and 25 feet at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Clark’s first nine holes included over 150 feet of putts.

After becoming just the fourth player in event history to card a front-nine 28 at Pebble, Clark drove it left and into some thick rough at No. 10, but his approach ended up inside 4 feet.

He also converted a 15-footer at the par-4 11th hole.

Perhaps Clark’s most clutch putt was for bogey at the par-3 12th hole, where Clark hit a dreadful tee shot into the front-right bunker and left his second shot, from a fried-egg lie, short of the green. He then had to chip lefty and left himself a bogey roll from the fringe about 25 feet away. He made it to avoid further damage.

Clark got that dropped shot right back with a 12-foot birdie make at No. 13, and he added his eighth birdie of the day from 4 feet at the par-5 14th hole, where Clark deftly hit a long bunker shot that rolled more than half of the 84 total feet traveled.

Two holes later, Clark yanked another drive into some juicy stuff, but he got a free drop because of a burrowing-animal hole.

Clark, however, couldn’t convert the 10-foot, downhill putt for birdie, leaving his putt an inch short. His 15-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th was even closer to going in, seemingly a half-rotation from falling.

At the par-5 finishing hole, Clark pounded a drive and then hit his second shot to about 25 feet.

He couldn’t get the putt to drop for the 13th 59 in Tour history, but the ensuing tap-in birdie still gave him a record all his own.