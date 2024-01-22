How to watch: TV schedule for Farmers Insurance Open (Wednesday start) and LPGA Drive On
Published January 22, 2024 11:09 AM
This week’s PGA Tour event begins a day earlier than normal. The Farmers Insurance Open is Wednesday through Saturday, with the NFL’s conference championships taking place on Sunday.
Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase the first two rounds, with early coverage over the final two.
Here are TV times and stream links for this week’s tournament coverage:
Wednesday
- 3-7PM (GC/Peacock): Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
Thursday
- 3-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Drive On Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
- 3-7PM (GC/Peacock): Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
Friday
- 3-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Drive On Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
- 3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 5-8PM (CBS): Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
Saturday
3:30-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
***
- 2-4PM (NBCS app/Peacock): LPGA Drive On Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
4-5PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Drive On Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
***
- 2-4PM (GC/Peacock): Farmers Insurance Open, final round (PGA Tour)
- 4-8PM (CBS): Farmers Insurance Open, final round (PGA Tour)
Sunday
- 3-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, final round (DP World Tour)
- 2-5PM (GC/Peacock): LPGA Drive On Championship, final round (LPGA)
- 5-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): APGA Tour – Farmers Insurance Invitational (APGA)