How to watch: Live streams for Tour Championship, CPKC Women’s Open, more

  
Published August 21, 2023 05:00 PM
scheffler_1920_tourchamp22_d3_caddie.jpg

Here’s how you can access live streams to Golf Channel’s coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC): D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 1 (DPWT)

1-6PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (NBC Sports App): Albertsons Boise Open, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

  • Tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC): D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 2 (DPWT)

1-6PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM (Peacock): The Ally Challenge, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

  • Tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

6-8PM (NBC Sports App): Albertsons Boise Open, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

  • Tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

6:30-11AM (GC): D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 3 (DPWT)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM (CBS): Tour Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (Peacock): The Ally Challenge, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-5PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA)

5-7PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA)

6-8PM (NBC Sports App): Albertsons Boise Open, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

  • Tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

6-11AM (GC): D+D Real Czech Masters, final round (DPWT)

Noon-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

1:30-6PM (CBS): Tour Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

1:30-4PM (Peacock): The Ally Challenge, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

4-6PM (GC): Albertsons Boise Open, final round (Korn Ferry Tour)

5-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Women’s Open, final round (USGA)

  • Tape-delayed on Golf Channel, 10 p.m. - midnight

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, final round (LPGA)