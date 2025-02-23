 Skip navigation
Jacques Kruyswijk earns first DP World Tour win at Magical Kenya Open

  
Published February 23, 2025 12:08 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya — Jacques Kruyswijk held on to win the Magical Kenya Open on Sunday and lift his first DP World Tour title.

The South African shot a 4-under 67 at Nairobi’s Muthaiga GC to finish 18 under for the tournament and two strokes clear of second-place John Parry (68).

The 32-year-old Kruyswijk completed the weekend bogey free and carded four birdies in the final round.

Having started the day one shot ahead, Kruyswijk was overtaken by Parry within five holes, but back-to-back birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 saw him regain the lead.

“I’m happy that I can keep the trophy on African soil and obviously bring it back to South Africa,” Kruyswijk said.