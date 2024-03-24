 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club: How to watch, schedule, race format, purse
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Three things to watch in Sunday’s Cup race at COTA
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_sx_seattlehl_v4_240323.jpg
Highlights: Kitchen, Webb win SX Round 11
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
Webb showed ‘intensity’ in 450SX Round 11 win
nbc_sx_insider250_240323.jpg
Kitchen impresses in dominant 250SX win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club: How to watch, schedule, race format, purse
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Three things to watch in Sunday’s Cup race at COTA
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_sx_seattlehl_v4_240323.jpg
Highlights: Kitchen, Webb win SX Round 11
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
Webb showed ‘intensity’ in 450SX Round 11 win
nbc_sx_insider250_240323.jpg
Kitchen impresses in dominant 250SX win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jesper Svensson defeats Kiradech Aphibarnrat in playoff to win Singapore Classic

  
Published March 24, 2024 10:32 AM

SINGAPORE — Jesper Svensson won his first DP World Tour event on Sunday after beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Svensson tapped in for par at the par-5 18th and the win at the third playoff hole after Aphibarnrat could only make bogey after his third shot rolled off the green and down the slope at the back at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The Swedish player shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to match the course record, one better than his Thai opponent, with both finishing on 17 under 271 overall to force the playoff.

Both players made birdies on the first playoff hole and the matched par scores on the second before the decisive third trip up the 18th.

“It’s been a lot of good golf so it was nice to finally come out on top,” Svensson said. “It’s very hard to win so it’s really nice.

“It’s been a long journey. To win on my first season out here, I couldn’t have dreamt of it. It’s always been a dream to be a winner... and to achieve it feels amazing.”

Overnight leader David Micheluzzi finished in a share of seventh place after a final-round 73 left him on 12 under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry’s 72 left the former Open champion nine shots off the lead.