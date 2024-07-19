 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_240719.jpg
Kiffin and Finebaum drama continues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joaquin Niemann finds 3 different bunkers, cards big score at Troon’s Postage Stamp

  
Published July 19, 2024 11:50 AM

Royal Troon’s iconic par-3 eighth hole, the Postage Stamp, measures just 120 yards and features five bunkers.

Joaquin Niemann found three of them on Friday.

Teeing off at 1 under for this Open Championship, Niemann landed his tee shot in the middle-right bunker, about pin high. His next ended up in the infamous Coffin Bunker left of the green, and his third ping-ponged back into the front-right bunker.

Finally, Niemann splashed out to the back portion of the green, 26 feet from the hole.

Three putts later and Niemann was walking off the green at 4 over having just carded a quintuple-bogey 8, the worst score on the short hole of the week.