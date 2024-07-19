Joaquin Niemann finds 3 different bunkers, cards big score at Troon’s Postage Stamp

Royal Troon’s iconic par-3 eighth hole, the Postage Stamp, measures just 120 yards and features five bunkers.

Joaquin Niemann found three of them on Friday.

Teeing off at 1 under for this Open Championship, Niemann landed his tee shot in the middle-right bunker, about pin high. His next ended up in the infamous Coffin Bunker left of the green, and his third ping-ponged back into the front-right bunker.

Finally, Niemann splashed out to the back portion of the green, 26 feet from the hole.

Joaquin Niemann experienced it all on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/D4Ma3WllkF — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

Three putts later and Niemann was walking off the green at 4 over having just carded a quintuple-bogey 8, the worst score on the short hole of the week.