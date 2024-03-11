Joe Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Stewart Cink struggles late Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Joe Durant took advantage of Stewart Cink’s back-nine meltdown to win the Cologuard Classic on Sunday for his fifth PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 4-under 67 to beat three players by two strokes.

The 59-year-old Durant rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 10th with an eagle on the par-5 11th and parred the final seven holes. He finished at 13-under 200 at La Paloma Country Club.

The 50-year-old Cink, two strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 62 and 69 in his sixth senior start, played a four-hole stretch in 5 over, making a triple bogey on par-4 13th and bogeys on the par-4 15th and par-5 16th. He had a 73 to tie for seventh at 9 under.

Steven Alker (65), Jerry Kelly (67) and 2020 winner Kevin Sutherland (68) tied for second. Past champion Steve Stricker had a 75 to drop into a tie for 32nd at 4 under.

Durant earned $330,000. He won four times on the PGA Tour.