 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Stewart Cink struggles late Sunday

  
Published March 10, 2024 09:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Joe Durant took advantage of Stewart Cink’s back-nine meltdown to win the Cologuard Classic on Sunday for his fifth PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 4-under 67 to beat three players by two strokes.

The 59-year-old Durant rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 10th with an eagle on the par-5 11th and parred the final seven holes. He finished at 13-under 200 at La Paloma Country Club.

The 50-year-old Cink, two strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 62 and 69 in his sixth senior start, played a four-hole stretch in 5 over, making a triple bogey on par-4 13th and bogeys on the par-4 15th and par-5 16th. He had a 73 to tie for seventh at 9 under.

Steven Alker (65), Jerry Kelly (67) and 2020 winner Kevin Sutherland (68) tied for second. Past champion Steve Stricker had a 75 to drop into a tie for 32nd at 4 under.

Durant earned $330,000. He won four times on the PGA Tour.