GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
A day later, Spieth weighs in on McIlroy’s drops at The Players
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Report: Tour player directors ‘strongly encouraged’ to meet with Saudis
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on ‘Happy Hour’

nbc_golf_livefromplayers_clarkreacs_240315.jpg
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_lamborghinist_240315.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Sebring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
A day later, Spieth weighs in on McIlroy’s drops at The Players
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Report: Tour player directors ‘strongly encouraged’ to meet with Saudis
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on ‘Happy Hour’

nbc_golf_livefromplayers_clarkreacs_240315.jpg
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_lamborghinist_240315.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Sebring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among notables who will miss cut at The Players

  
Published March 15, 2024 07:49 PM

Play was suspended Friday evening at The Players Championship because of darkness with two players remaining on the course. They will complete their second round at 7:40 a.m. EDT on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass.

The projected cutline is 1 under par and won’t change. That leaves a few past champions on the outs: Webb Simpson (even), Justin Thomas (1 over) and Matt Kuchar (2 over).

Other notables who will miss the cut include Ryan Fox (1 over), who made an ace in Round 1; Jordan Spieth (2 over); Nick Dunlap (3 over); and Will Zalatoris (4 over).

Ryo Hisatsune, sitting at even par, is in the remaining group. He needs to birdie the par-5 ninth (his 18th) to make the cut and did not tee off. Ben Silverman, 1 over par and needing eagle, played two shots on the ninth and is in the fairway, 152 yards from the hole. Bob MacIntyre, the third player in the group, completed his third round and missed the cut at 6 over.

“Live From The Players” will set the stage for Saturday’s third round at 10 a.m. EDT, with NBC showcasing live action, beginning at 2 p.m.