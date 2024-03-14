Ryan Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first

A year after competitors at The Players Championship set a record for most holes-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in a single edition with three aces, Ryan Fox got this year’s ledger going Thursday morning at TPC Sawgrass.

From 124 yards out, Fox holed his tee ball for the 14th hole-in-one at No. 17 in Players history.

Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players Ryan Fox puts in a hole-in-one on the 17th hole in the first round at The Players Championship.

The ace was Fox’s first of his PGA Tour career.

But wait, there’s more: Fox’s ace followed his eagle at the par-5 16th hole, making Fox the first player ever to record back-to-back eagles, on Nos. 16 and 17, at The Players.

List of holes-in-one (14) at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th

Brad Fabel, 1986, first round

Brian Claar, 1991, third round

Fred Couples, 1997, final round

Joey Sindelar, 1999, first round

Paul Azinger, 2000, third round

Miguel Angel Jimenez, 2002, first round

Willy Wilcox, 2016, second round

Sergio Garcia, 2017, first round

Ryan Moore, 2019, first round

Shane Lowry, 2022, third round

Hayden Buckley, 2023, first round

Aaron Rai, 2023, third round

Alex Smalley, 2023, final round

Ryan Fox, 2024, first round