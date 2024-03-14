 Skip navigation
Ryan Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first

  
Published March 14, 2024 11:48 AM

A year after competitors at The Players Championship set a record for most holes-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in a single edition with three aces, Ryan Fox got this year’s ledger going Thursday morning at TPC Sawgrass.

From 124 yards out, Fox holed his tee ball for the 14th hole-in-one at No. 17 in Players history.
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
Ryan Fox puts in a hole-in-one on the 17th hole in the first round at The Players Championship.

The ace was Fox’s first of his PGA Tour career.

But wait, there’s more: Fox’s ace followed his eagle at the par-5 16th hole, making Fox the first player ever to record back-to-back eagles, on Nos. 16 and 17, at The Players.

List of holes-in-one (14) at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th

Brad Fabel, 1986, first round
Brian Claar, 1991, third round
Fred Couples, 1997, final round
Joey Sindelar, 1999, first round
Paul Azinger, 2000, third round
Miguel Angel Jimenez, 2002, first round
Willy Wilcox, 2016, second round
Sergio Garcia, 2017, first round
Ryan Moore, 2019, first round
Shane Lowry, 2022, third round
Hayden Buckley, 2023, first round
Aaron Rai, 2023, third round
Alex Smalley, 2023, final round
Ryan Fox, 2024, first round