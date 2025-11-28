 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bayou.jpg
At the 2025 Bayou Classic, a Rivalry Built on Shared Roots
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Keegan Murray Thriving as King of Sacramento
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
NFL 2025 Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: RJ Harvey finally breaks out

Top Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bayou.jpg
At the 2025 Bayou Classic, a Rivalry Built on Shared Roots
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Keegan Murray Thriving as King of Sacramento
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
NFL 2025 Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: RJ Harvey finally breaks out

Top Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published November 28, 2025 04:24 PM
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
November 25, 2025 07:00 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner go through their biggest surprise and disappointment from the 2025 PGA Tour season.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley won 11 skins, nine of them on two holes, and won the Skins Game with $2.1 million in the return of the competition Friday after 17 years.

Bradley made a 7-foot putt on No. 13 at Panther National to win $900,000 because money from the previous three holes had carried over. Bradley’s first win was worth five skins on the first hole when no one won the opening four holes.

Tommy Fleetwood won the final hole that was worth three skins with carryovers. And because money increased toward the end of the 16-hole competition, Fleetwood picked up $1,125,000. That was the largest skin payoff, inevitable considering the entire purse was only $1 million when the Skins Game was last held in 2008.

Fleetwood finished at $1.7 million to finish second. Shane Lowry, who filled in for the injured Justin Thomas, won one skin and finished with $200,000. Xander Schauffele was shut out.

There were a few tweaks this time. It was held over 16 holes on Friday morning, instead of 18 holes over two days during Thanksgiving weekend. And while each player started with $1 million, they had money deducted when someone else won skins.