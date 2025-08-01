Lottie Woad’s second-round charge derailed by late triple bogey at AIG Women’s Open

Lottie Woad was hurrying up the leaderboard Friday in the AIG Women’s Open until one bad hole sent her in reverse.

Woad, who opened with an even-par 72 at Royal Porthcawl, made six birdies and one bogey over her first 15 holes in Round 2, moving into a tie for fourth.

In the fairway off the tee at the par-4 16th, Woad hit a loose fairway metal on her second shot. Though she was able to locate her ball, it was “buried in the brambles,” according to the on-course reporter, and Woad all-but whiffed on her attempt to punch-out backwards.

The 21-year-old, who won in her professional debut last week in Scotland, opted to take an unplayable-lie penalty and dropped on the hardpan cart path. She hit the green from there and two-putted for triple bogey.

“I think it’s probably the toughest hole on the course. The tee shot is hard to hit the fairway, and then you’ve got 3-wood into a very strong wind. Anything that’s missing the target is going to be exaggerated,” she said. ”So pushed it and got a pretty unlucky lie. Wasn’t too thick around there apart from where I was. So couldn’t really do much with that.”

Woad finished par-par to shoot 70 and conclude 36 holes at 2 under, nine back of leader Miyu Yamashita (65).

“There was a lot more good in it than bad,” she said. “Played really well for 17 holes, just that one hole cost me a bit.”

This is Woad’s second start since turning professional. She concluded her standout amateur career with a victory in the LET’s Women’s Irish Open and nearly captured the season’s fourth major, the Amundi Evian Championship, tying for third.

After earning her LPGA card through its LEAP program, she won last week’s Women’s Scottish.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who is still seeking her first victory of the season, is also at 2 under after a Friday 72 that included four birdies and four bogeys.

“Honestly, didn’t really capitalize on anything in the calmer conditions on the front nine, then kind of got really windy on the back,” Korda said. “Made a few more mistakes, but bounced back with some birdies. Overall, I’m not going to complain with even par.”

Defending champion Lydia Ko was one shot higher, shooting 73. That could cost her the weekend as she posted 2 over par, one outside the projected cutline with the afternoon wave in action.