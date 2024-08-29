 Skip navigation
Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, Open victories

  
Published August 29, 2024 03:25 PM
August 25, 2024 06:20 PM
After receiving the AIG Women's Open championship trophy, Lydia Ko reflects on the experience of winning another major, just weeks after claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Olympic champion and AIG Women’s Open winner Lydia Ko says recent success hasn’t changed her mind about retiring from professional golf before she turns 30.

The 27-year-old Ko told Radio New Zealand that her victories in Paris and at St. Andrews would not influence her long-held plan go out on top and pursue other interests.

“I know for a fact I’m probably never playing past 30,” the New Zealander said. “What has happened in the last few weeks doesn’t change my timeline. ... I want to leave the game while I’m still playing well.”

Still, the South Korea-born Kiwi said she would consult family before reaching any final decision.

Recently married, Ko said golf is no longer the only thing in her life. She also noted that she’s a “dog mom.”

“To know that golf doesn’t complete me,” she said, “golf, it’s just part of me, but that’s not me as a whole.”

In January 2012, aged 14, Ko became at that time the youngest player male or female to win a professional tournament when she won the women’s New South Wales Open in Australia.

Last year was one of her toughest in professional golf — she didn’t win any LPGA tournaments and no majors, though she won the lucrative Saudi Ladies International and the Grant Thornton Invitational mixed teams tournament with Australian Jason Day.

Her Olympic success after previously winning silver and bronze medals marked the end of a difficult period, which she had largely endured in silence.

“I’m definitely the type where I kind of sit on my feelings and all that and not always super vocal about ... what I’m going through,” Ko said. “But my family has always been there for me, and especially my sister.”