Mark Carnevale, PGA Tour winner and broadcaster, dies at 64

  
Published July 22, 2024 07:13 PM
Valspar Championship - Round One

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Mark Carnevale is seen during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mark Carnevale, a former PGA Tour winner who had been calling tournaments for Sirius XM Radio, died Monday, a week after working his last tournament, the PGA Tour said. He was 64.

The Tour did not disclose a cause, only saying that he died suddenly.

Carnevale won the 1992 Chattanooga Classic and was voted PGA Tour rookie of the year. He later won on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

He was best known recently for being one of the lead announcers for Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio since 2005, and he most recently called the action from the penultimate group at the Scottish Open. He was scheduled to work the 3M Open this week in Minnesota.

“He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio’s coverage,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view — and with an engaging wit and sense of humor.”

The son of a college basketball coach, Carnevale was born in Annapolis, Maryland, while Ben Carnevale was coaching at Navy. The family later moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, and Carnevale played college golf at James Madison.