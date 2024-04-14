 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods joined by son Charlie in practice area on Sunday at Masters

  
Published April 14, 2024 10:13 AM

Tiger Woods is playing his 100th round at the Masters on Sunday. After shooting his worst-ever major score as a pro, Woods teed off at 9:35 a.m. EDT alongside U.S. Amateur runner-up Neal Shipley.

Woods said after laboring through Saturday’s 82, “It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we’ll be ready.”

And ready he was, warming up Sunday at Augusta National with his son, Charlie.

Charlie Woods was shown during early streaming coverage giving his dad some help in the tournament practice area. The elder has already made history this week by making his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters. He’s now reached triple-digits in rounds played in the season’s first major.

The Masters - Final Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area as his caddie Lance Bennett and son Charlie Woods looks on during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Masters - Final Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States and his son Charlie Woods depart the practice area in a cart during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Masters - Final Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area with his son Charlie Woods during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images