Megan Khang, Minjee Lee lead Women’s Scottish, with Lydia Ko two back

  
Published August 16, 2024 03:35 PM
Highlights: 2024 Women's Scottish Open, Round 2
August 16, 2024 01:27 PM
Watch highlights from second round action of the 2024 Women's Scottish Open, held at the legendary Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

IRVINE, Scotland — American Megan Khang birdied her final hole to shoot 4-under 68 Friday and join Minjee Lee of Australia in a share of the lead at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Both players were 8 under par overall and seeking their first wins of 2024.

They were two shots clear of three players — Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko (69), Charley Hull of England (68) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (69).

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
Charley Hull finding form after freak accident, 81 to open Olympics
Hull shot 68 on Friday to move into contention at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Khang made six birdies, including a chip-in. The last of them came in the final minutes of the day’s play at Dundonald Links, with Lee already in the clubhouse after shooting 69 to follow up her 67 that gave her the first-round lead.

Lee made birdie at Nos. 17 and 18, having picked up her other shots at Nos. 2 and 3.

The two-time major champion’s last win was in October at the BMW Ladies Championship. Khang’s came two months before that, meaning she is nearly a year without a title.

The top five have pulled clear of the rest of the field, with Mary Liu of China and Esther Henseleit — the silver-medalist at the Paris Games — tied for sixth place at 3 under, five off the lead.

The Scottish Open is the final stop before the AIG Women’s Open next week at St. Andrews.