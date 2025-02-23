 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 - Day Four
Jacques Kruyswijk earns first DP World Tour win at Magical Kenya Open
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 - Qualifying
Corey Heim to run select Cup, Xfinity races for Toyota teams in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250223.jpg
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool’s second v. City
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250223.jpg
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
nbc_pl_newnf_250223.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Forest Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 - Day Four
Jacques Kruyswijk earns first DP World Tour win at Magical Kenya Open
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 - Qualifying
Corey Heim to run select Cup, Xfinity races for Toyota teams in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250223.jpg
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool’s second v. City
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250223.jpg
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
nbc_pl_newnf_250223.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Forest Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mexico Open 2025 prize money: How the $7 million purse is paid at VidantaWorld

  
Published February 23, 2025 12:04 PM

The Mexico Open offers a $7 million purse to the field of 77 players who made the cut at VidantaWorld.

Here’s a breakdown for the top 25, with the winner receiving $1.26 million (update with full payout following the conclusion of Sunday’s play):

  • Win: $1.26 million
  • 2: $763,000
  • 3: $483,000
  • 4: $343,000
  • 5: $287,000
  • 6: $253,750
  • 7: $236,250
  • 8: $218,750
  • 9: $204,750
  • 10: $190,750
  • 11: $176,750
  • 12: $162,750
  • 13: $148,750
  • 14: $134,750
  • 15: $127,750
  • 16: $120,750
  • 17: $113,750
  • 18: $106,750
  • 19: $99,750
  • 20: $92,750
  • 21: $85,750
  • 22: $78,750
  • 23: $73,150
  • 24: $67,550
  • 25: $61,950