Mexico Open 2025 prize money: How the $7 million purse is paid at VidantaWorld
Published February 23, 2025 12:04 PM
The Mexico Open offers a $7 million purse to the field of 77 players who made the cut at VidantaWorld.
Here’s a breakdown for the top 25, with the winner receiving $1.26 million (update with full payout following the conclusion of Sunday’s play):
- Win: $1.26 million
- 2: $763,000
- 3: $483,000
- 4: $343,000
- 5: $287,000
- 6: $253,750
- 7: $236,250
- 8: $218,750
- 9: $204,750
- 10: $190,750
- 11: $176,750
- 12: $162,750
- 13: $148,750
- 14: $134,750
- 15: $127,750
- 16: $120,750
- 17: $113,750
- 18: $106,750
- 19: $99,750
- 20: $92,750
- 21: $85,750
- 22: $78,750
- 23: $73,150
- 24: $67,550
- 25: $61,950