 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study
Georgia v Florida
What college football games are on today: Week 10 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 4: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rebeccawelch_231104.jpg
Welch makes history as PL fourth official
nbc_pl_tenhaghotseat_231104.jpg
Report: Erik ten Hag on ‘thin ice’ at Man United
SITE.jpg
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study
Georgia v Florida
What college football games are on today: Week 10 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 4: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rebeccawelch_231104.jpg
Welch makes history as PL fourth official
nbc_pl_tenhaghotseat_231104.jpg
Report: Erik ten Hag on ‘thin ice’ at Man United
SITE.jpg
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nasa Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan

  
Published November 4, 2023 09:02 AM
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three

OMITAMA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 04: Nasa Hataoka and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan embrace after holing out on the 18th green during the third round of the TOTO Japan Classic at the Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course on November 4, 2023 in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Getty Images

OMITAMA, Japan — Japanese players Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to sit atop the leaderboard with a one-stoke advantage after the third round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.

They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two were also tied for the lead after the second round.

Japan’s Mone Inami was one shot behind after a 65, and fellow Japanese player Sora Kamiya was two back, also after a 65 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

There is a crowded field near the top with four players just four shots back, and four more just five off the pace. The second group includes American Rose Zhang, who shot a 65 on Saturday.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was eight back after a 68.