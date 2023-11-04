Nasa Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan

OMITAMA, Japan — Japanese players Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to sit atop the leaderboard with a one-stoke advantage after the third round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.

They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two were also tied for the lead after the second round.

Japan’s Mone Inami was one shot behind after a 65, and fellow Japanese player Sora Kamiya was two back, also after a 65 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

There is a crowded field near the top with four players just four shots back, and four more just five off the pace. The second group includes American Rose Zhang, who shot a 65 on Saturday.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was eight back after a 68.