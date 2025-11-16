Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale

Projected a precarious 59th in the Race to CME Globe standings, Nataliya Guseva had no margin for error on her final hole Sunday at The Annika.

The top 60 in points were guaranteed a spot in the upcoming CME Group Tour Championship, the $11 million LPGA season finale. All those in the field have a chance to win the $4 million first-place prize.

Guseva needed par to secure her spot. After a poor drive at the last, the 22-year-old Russian had 108 yards for her third shot. Her ball landed perfectly at the top of the green crest and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.

Nataliya Guseva HOLES OUT on the 72nd hole to secure her spot at next week’s CME Group Tour Championship! Golf Channel | @theANNIKAlpga pic.twitter.com/9CVDnppMYJ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 16, 2025

Her stylish end to a closing 68 gave her a tie for seventh at Pelican Golf Club and put her 57th in the CME standings (up seven spots from the start of the week).

Lucy Li and Brooke Matthews also earned tee times at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Li was projected in through 16, projected out after a three-putt bogey at the 17th, and then officially in after a birdie at the last. Her tie for fourth at The Annika moved her up 13 spots in the standings to 58th.

Matthews, meanwhile, shot 64-65 over the weekend to finish tied for ninth in the tournament and 59th in the standings. Her Sunday included her first-ever hole-in-one, at the par-3 12th — which, oh, by the way, won her a two-year Lamborghini lease — a chip-in eagle at the par-5 14th, and a clutch par save at the last.

Jenny Shin (58th to 61st), Wei-Ling Hsu (59th to 62nd) and Cassie Porter (60th to 64th) each dropped outside the cut line.

The Annika was also the final event for players to earn tour cards for 2026. In Gee Chun’s tie for 26th moved her up four spots to 99th, knocking out Pornanong Phatlum.

Phatlam missed the cut and fell from 97th to 101st. That was the only movement in and out of the top 100. Alexa Pano, who started the week at 100th, tied for 36th to finish 97th in the standings.