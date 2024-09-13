Nelly Korda displays power and dominance in winning both Friday matches at Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Nelly Korda is the No. 1 player in the world – and not so bad with a partner, either.

Korda became the first American in Solheim Cup history to win both her Day 1 matches by at least 3 holes.

She and Megan Khang routed Europe’s Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, 6 and 4, in afternoon fourballs. Earlier in the day, Korda teamed with Allisen Corpuz to defeat Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, 3 and 2, in fourballs.

After winning the opening session, 3-1, it didn’t take the U.S. long to earn another point.

With the first-tee grandstands at capacity just past noon ET, and former President Barack Obama leading them out of the tunnel, Korda and Khang ran roughshod over their European counterparts.

They were inspired and energetic from the start (Khang even skipped down the bank of the opening hole). They were also dominant.

After winning the third hole to take an initial advantage, Korda and Khang won the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth holes to go 5 up. Upon losing the ninth to birdie, Korda drove through the green at the 277-yard, par-4 10th and two-putted from the fringe to win the hole.

Her power was on display again at the par-5 12th, where she hit a 5-iron inside 5 feet for a conceded eagle. That put the U.S. 6 up. Both Korda and Khang had a chance to seal the match on No. 13 but failed to do so.

No matter, that just allowed Korda to show off some more.

Playing the par-5 14th, she hit a 4-hybrid to 7 feet, which she made for another eagle to officially cap the match. Korda won all eight par 5s she played on Friday.

“That was kind of the motto, I was going to go first and send it and I knew if I sent it in the wrong direction I had a really good partner to go next,” Korda said after her better-ball win.

“Nelly doesn’t miss it often,” Khang added. “On No. 10, they moved the tee up and Nelly asked, ‘Do you want to switch up the order?’ I said, ‘Heck no. I think it’s working pretty good.’”

Korda, who is trying to be part of a winning team for the first time in four tries, is now 9-4-1 in her Solheim Cup career.