Nelly Korda fires 63 at The Annika, and LeBron James takes notice

  • Brentley Romine,
  Brentley Romine
  
Published November 15, 2025 08:20 AM
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
November 14, 2025 01:04 PM
Nelly Korda surged into contention in Round 2 of The Annika in a low-scoring day at Pelican Golf Club.

BELLEAIR, Fla. – “Helluva putt Nelly!”

Those were the words of NBA star LeBron James, now a certified golf sicko as well, who was apparently locked into Friday’s coverage of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.

After Korda poured a birdie putt at Pelican Golf Club’s par-4 18th hole, her third straight and seventh of the day, to shoot 7-under 63, James took to X to share his excitement.

“I mean, it’s so cool, especially playing on Wednesday with [WNBA star] Caitlin [Clark],” Korda said when asked about James’ support. “I actually did see he tweeted about my shoes, too, so it’s cool to see all these legends get into the game of golf.”

Korda, a three-time winner at Pelican, including last year, didn’t miss a fairway on Friday, and she failed to hit only one green in regulation. She is playing this week for the first time since she tied for fourth at the Lotte Championship in early October, as she’s missed time rehabbing another neck injury.

At 6 under, she entered the weekend three shots back of Grace Kim and Linn Grant.

“When you’re away for a little bit you miss it a lot, so I love playing at home,” Korda said. “I love playing in front of my family. It’s good to recharge your batteries, too. The year is long, and we have lot of obligations sometimes off the golf course, too…

“This is what I love to do. I love to compete, and I love to play some good golf.”

And James loves watching it.