Olympic power rankings: Top 15 for women’s golf competition

The Olympic men’s golf competition is in the books, which means that it’s time for the women’s event, which begins Wednesday at Le Golf National.

Unlike the men, who have played French Opens and the 2018 Ryder Cup on this layout, nearly every female competitor is making their first start here. American Rose Zhang won the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship title at Le Golf National and Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling was T-16.

While Le Golf National played as a par 71 for the men, it will bump to par 72 this week as the difficult par-4 18th hole will be changed to a 447-yard par 5. The rough will also be noticeably shorter on the outskirts, but still TBD on the first two cuts.

Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal on Sunday with a 19-under winning score on a soft course that yielded plenty of birdies when players found the fairway, while 15 other players were double-digits under par. Expect similar scoring for the women, especially with an extra par-5.

Here is a power ranking countdown of the top 15 players teeing it up in hopes of winning gold in Paris:

15. Georgia Hall, Great Britain: With teammate Charley Hull not showing her early-season form because of a shoulder injury, Hall could be Britain’s best chance at a medal. She got back on track with a T-3 at the Aramco event in London before tying for 17th at Evian. Top 25 in birdies or better and solid throughout the bag.

14. Esther Henseleit, Germany: Playing some of her best golf of season right now, which has included a T-7 at Evian and T-14 at KPMG Women’s PGA. No glaring weakness while being top 30 in strokes gained: off the tee and birdie or better.

13. Linn Grant, Sweden: Three top-10s in her last four starts, including a win at the Scandinavian Mixed and T-9 at KMPG Women’s PGA. Fifth in strokes gained: off the tee and can rack up the birdies or better (13th).

12. Jin Young Ko, South Korea: Has made just 10 starts this year, though she’s been T-12 or better in half of them. Ranks fourth in strokes gained: approach.

11. Hyo-Joo Kim, South Korea: Won’t be in the rough much off the tee (fifth in driving accuracy) and has a wicked short game (fourth in strokes gained: around the green). If the field struggles collectively to hit greens, she could be a surprise contender. Has been T-16 or better in three straight starts.

