PGA Tour honors Tiger Woods’ late mother at Genesis Invitational

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods announced Monday he would not be in the field at this week’s Genesis Invitational following his mother’s death Feb. 4. But even without the tournament host, Kultida Woods is being honored.

Officials at this week’s event, which was relocated from Los Angeles to Torrey Pines’ South Course following last month’s devastating wildfires, are using a white flag on the par-4 seventh hole to honor “Tida.”

“During the competition rounds, hole No. 7 will feature an all-white flag, in honor of Woods’ mother, Tida. From Thailand, Tida was a faithful Buddhist; the number seven and color white are significant in the Buddhism and will be displayed in her honor,” a statement from the PGA Tour read.

Tiger Woods initially committed to playing the Genesis Invitational, his first official Tour start since last year’s Open Championship, before withdrawing. The event benefits Woods’ foundation.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” Woods said in a statement posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). “Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing.”